Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal after one season with the team, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

A few weeks ago, Slovis was unsure about his future in Pittsburgh, via ESPN, but now it appears he’s made his decision.

Slovis transferred to Pitt after three seasons at USC. Now the quarterback will have a chance to finish out his college career with another program.

The Panthers went 8–4 this season and earned a bowl appearance against UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

In 11 games this season, Slovis completed 184 of 315 pass attempts for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 58.4% completion percentage was his lowest in his four-year college career.

Slovis missed one game, which ended up being a win over Western Michigan, due to injury.

For more Pittsburgh coverage, go to Inside The Panthers.