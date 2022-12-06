Deion Sanders’s coaching staff at Colorado is starting to take shape. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Jackson State tight ends coach Tim Brewster and former Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart are both in Boulder, Colo. and are expected to be on staff. This is in addition to former Kent State coach Sean Lewis being hired as offensive coordinator.

It’s unclear what positions Brewster and Taggart will fill. This past season was Brewster’s first year with Jackson State, and before that, he had several assistant stops at Florida, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida State and Mississippi State. Before that, he was the coach at Minnesota for four seasons between 2007 and ’10 where he compiled a 15–30 record.

Taggart last served as the coach at FAU, and his coaching resumé includes Florida State, Oregon, South Florida and Western Kentucky. He joins Sanders’s staff with a 71–80 coaching record.

Per ESPN, FAU coordinator of player personnel David Kelly, who has been with Taggart at several programs, will lead personnel. Ray Forsett is also following Sanders from Jackson State to be chief of staff.