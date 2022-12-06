Former Florida coach Dan Mullen will not become South Carolina's next offensive coordinator, the ESPN analyst said in a radio interview Tuesday.

Mullen denied rumors linking him to the job vacated by the departure of the Gamecocks’ former offensive coordinator, Marcus Satterfield, who accepted Nebraska’s offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

“They do have an offensive coordinator job open, and they’re going to hire a great one, because I know there’s a lot of people that want to go there and be a part of that program,” Mullen said on Full Ride, ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM's program with Chris Childers and Rick Neuheisel. “It’s just not going to be me.”

Mullen, long regarded as one of college football’s top offensive minds, has served as an ESPN analyst since being fired by the Gators on Nov. 21, 2021 on the heels of a 5–6 start.

While serving as the coach of Florida, Mullen went 34–15 and led the Gators to three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games, including wins over Michigan and Virginia in the 2018 Peach and ’19 Orange Bowls.

Before coaching Florida, Mullen served as the Gators’ offensive coordinator and Mississippi State's head coach. He won national championships in 2006 and ’08 with Florida under Urban Meyer, and took the Bulldogs to the Orange Bowl in 2014.

In Satterfield, South Carolina is seeking to replace an offensive coordinator under whom the Gamecocks averaged 31.7 points per game—the team's highest total since averaging 32.6 points per game under coach Steve Spurrier in 2014.