When Do College Football Bowl Games Start For 2022–23?

Now that all college football regular season and conference champions have been decided, bowl season is upon us. As the holidays quickly approach and the hot chocolate and fireplaces are warm and cozy, it marks that time of the year where programs maximize on additional TV exposure and indulge in some of the most bizarre bowl antics like those found in the Cheez-It Bowl or Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

It is also a moment where legends are made, games will be cherished and a game-changing play could become the redefining moment that will forever be written in the lore of college football history. Without further delay, the frenzy of bowl games will begin on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl, featuring Miami (Ohio) taking on UAB followed by Troy facing UTSA in the Cure Bowl in Orlando.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 17, the seven-game slate includes a few game to keep an eye on, including the Celebration Bowl in which newly named Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is slated to coach in his final game with Jackson State as the Tigers face MEAC champion North Carolina Central. Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, Washington State and Fresno State square off in the L.A. Bowl and SMU and BYU will play each other in the New Mexico Bowl.

After opening weekend, here are 10 other games to watch according to Sports Illustrated’s bowl watchability rankings.

Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. North Carolina | Dec. 28

The bowl season will culminate on Jan. 9 with the College Football Playoff national championship game that will feature the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game and the Michigan and TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.