Jason Garrett Suggests He’s Out of Running for Stanford Job

Despite his reported interest in the Stanford vacancy, Jason Garrett appeared to squash any chance of a move back to the coaching ranks next season, instead making clear that he intends to continue in his media role for the time being.

“Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford! While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I’m so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football!” Garrett wrote on Twitter late Thursday night.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier in the week that the former Cowboys head coach was a finalist for the Stanford job, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Thamel said that Garrett had made a visit to Palo Alto earlier this week.

Despite interviewing for the gig at Stanford, Garrett seems content to stick with his job at NBC, which he began this fall. Garrett has served as an analyst for the network’s broadcasts of Notre Dame football games, in addition to appearing regularly on the Sunday Night Football pregame and halftime shows.

Garrett, who last served as the Giants offensive coordinator from 2020 to ’21, was last a head coach with the Cowboys from 2011 to ’19. He went 85–67 while at the helm in Dallas.

After his tenure with the Cowboys, Garrett served as the offensive play caller for the Giants for the entire ’20 season before being fired 10 games into the 2021 season.

Garrett’s decision will keep Stanford’s search active for someone to replace former Cardinal coach David Shaw, who resigned on Nov. 27 following the program’s loss to BYU to end the regular season. Shaw served as the Pac-12 program’s coach from 2011 to ’22 and became the winningest coach in Stanford history with a 96–54 overall record.

However, Stanford has taken a dip in recent years, having not made a bowl game for the last four seasons. The Cardinal finished the 2022 campaign with a 3–9 record.