College Football World Reacts to Army-Navy Total Going Over in OT

For the first time in 17 years, the betting total in the Army-Navy game has gone over.

All it took was a 10–10 game at the end of regulation going to double overtime to make it happen. Ultimately, Army beat Navy 20–17 on a 39-yard field goal by Quinn Maretzki that followed a Navy fumble at the goal line.

The game total in most sportsbooks closed at 32.5, which was surpassed at the end of the first overtime when Navy’s Maquel Haywood caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Xavier Arline.

As one would expect, the reaction on social media from bettors and observers when the total went over was spectacular. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the over hitting in unexpected fashion.