Colorado’s Deion Sanders Flips Ex-Notre Dame Commit Dylan Edwards

Deion Sanders is not wasting any time bringing in top-level players to build his program at Colorado.

Sanders landed a commitment from running back Dylan Edwards, who flipped his commitment from Notre Dame on Thursday to join the Buffaloes ahead of next season. Edwards earned the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kansas after rushing for 3,214 total yards (2,603 rushing) and 40 touchdowns.

In his senior season at Derby High School, Edwards tallied 1,900 yards and 32 touchdowns. The 5’9”, 165-pound running back told On3 that his decision to flip from Notre Dame to Colorado stemmed from his life-long relationship to Sanders.

“I've known coach Prime since I was four years old," Edwards said, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family. I’m coming to make make big plays and to be the best all-purpose player in the country.”

With Edwards’s commitment, Sanders’s program has earned 12 unofficial commitments in the 2023 class ahead of the early signing period on Dec. 21. Prior to Edwards, Sanders landed his first big recruit in highly-touted wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr less than a day after he was hired as Colorado’s new football coach.