Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Taken to Hospital by Ambulance

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson today after suffering "a personal health issue at his home," the Bulldogs athletic department announced Sunday afternoon.

Leach, 61, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Sid Salter, the university's director of public affairs, tweeted that Mississippi State would "make no other comment at this time" apart from wishing Leach and his family well.

Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator, will oversee the team until Leach returns. Arnett, 36, has been with Mississippi State for three years after spending nine years as a San Diego State assistant.

Leach led the Bulldogs to an 8–4 season. Mississippi State is scheduled to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa.