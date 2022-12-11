Oregon State and coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a new contract extension worth $30.6 million over six years, per The Oregonian. The new contract, which runs through the 2028 season, will pay him a salary of $4.85 million for ’23 and he’ll receive $100,000 increases over the following five years, ending with $5.35 million in ’28.

The raise is a $6.5 million increase from the contract extension he got last year that ran through 2027. His new deal makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Pac-12.

The news comes just two weeks after the Beavers finished a 9–3 regular season, their best since 2012. Smith and his team will have a chance to finish with 10 wins for the first time since ’06 if they can defeat Florida (6–6) in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl on ESPN.

Since taking over the program in 2018, Smith has accumulated a 25–31 record for his alma mater.