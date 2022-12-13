College Football World Remembers Mike Leach, Late Mississippi State Coach

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach died Monday night due to complications from a heart condition, his family announced through the school. He was 61 years old.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” his family said in a statement released by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten, and three grandchildren.

Leach, a renowned innovator known as one of the developers of the pass-heavy Air Raid offense, left an indelible impact on college football during his 45-year coaching career. He spent the last three seasons at Mississippi State where he guided the Bulldogs to a 19–17 record.

Prior to his time in Starkville, Leach made stops as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State. He racked up 158 wins over a 21-season head-coaching span and developed some of the game’s most prolific passers including Tim Couch at Kentucky, Kliff Kingsbury and Graham Harrell at Texas Tech, Gardner Minshew at Washington State and most recently, Will Rogers at Mississippi State.

Leach, affectionately known as “The Pirate,” became almost just as well-known for his comedic one-liners as his success on the sidelines. Players, coaches and media members took to social media Tuesday to remember his immense contributions to college football, in addition to his infectious personality.