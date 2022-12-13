Purdue Hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as Next Coach

Purdue is hiring Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to be its next head coach, the school announced on Tuesday morning.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network was the first to report the news.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said in a statement. “I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!”

Walters will replace Jeff Brohm, who left Purdue for Louisville—his alma mater—this offseason. The Boilermakers went 8–5 in 2022, ending the campaign with a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship.

Walters, a finalist for the Broyles Award—given to the nation’s top assistant—this season, emerged as a breakout coaching star in his second year at Illinois. He led a defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense and No. 2 in total defense in 2022.

Powered by the defense, Illinois ended the regular season 8–4, the program’s best finish since 2007.