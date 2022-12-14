Mississippi State Football to Promote Zach Arnett as Head Coach

The Mississippi State football program is hiring interim coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett as its full-time head coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Arnett, 36, replaces Bulldogs coach Mike Leach, who died Monday night at age 61 after suffering a massive heart attack Sunday.

In the wake of Leach’s medical emergency, Mississippi State named Arnett interim head coach. On Wednesday, Arnett became the third-youngest head coach in the FBS, behind only 32-year-old Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and 35-year-old South Alabama coach Kane Wommack.

Under Arnett, the Bulldogs ranked fifth in the SEC in passing defense, rushing defense and total defense in 2022.

Arnett, who played linebacker at New Mexico from 2005-08 under coach Rocky Long, began his coaching career under Long at San Diego State. After six years with the Aztecs and an 11-day stint as Syracuse’s defensive coordinator, Arnett joined Leach’s staff before the 2020 season.

Arnett is scheduled to make his head coaching debut on Jan. 2 when Mississippi State meets Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.