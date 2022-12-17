Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall has been one of the top quarterbacks in college football since 2020, making his entrance into the transfer portal a pretty significant development in the sport.

Earlier this week, it was reported that McCall was set to visit Auburn this weekend. The Tigers recently hired Hugh Freeze, the offensive-minded former Liberty and Ole Miss coach, and McCall seems like a great fit for his offense, coming out of former Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell’s spread-option offense.

Instead, the visit has been canceled, On3 Auburn reporter Jeffrey Lee says. No reason for the cancellation has been given.

The Tigers will host another top transfer quarterback, however, as NC State’s Devin Leary reportedly arrived on campus on Friday.

McCall and Leary are among the top quarterbacks on the transfer market at the moment, along with Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders.

McCall, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a three-time Sun Belt player of the year. The North Carolina native has 8,019 career passing yards with 78 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, along with 1,053 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

With McCall behind center and Chadwell—who left the Chanticleers to replace Freeze at Liberty—as coach, Coastal Carolina went 31–6 over the last three seasons. The team finished No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2020.