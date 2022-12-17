NCAA Grants Oregon’s Cam McCormick a Ninth Year of Eligibility

Every once in a while, a college football player has the opportunity to stay in school longer than the four allotted years. One veteran player, though, keeps finding ways to return to school.

Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who was a freshman in 2016, has the option to return again to Eugene in 2023, as the NCAA has granted him a ninth year of eligibility.

“I’ve thought about it; it’s a tough decision,” McCormick said about possibly returning, via James Crepea of The Oregonian. “I’m not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I’m going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game...I couldn’t imagine doing nine. If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option’s there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it’s in the air. Thinking about returning for a year eight.”

After redshirting as a freshman in 2016, McCormick played in 2017 then suffered four straight season-ending injuries from 2018 to ’21. He was also one of three to be hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly intense workouts in January of 2017.

This year, he was finally able to get through a full season relatively healthy and make it to a bowl game.

McCormick is not considered a significant NFL draft prospect, so returning may be his best chance to get playing time at any level next year. The tight end has already received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oregon, so he would need to find a new way to receive academic credit in order to play again.