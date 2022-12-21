The nation's top quarterback recruit rarely speaks publicly, but those behind the scenes are ready to tell all about the Texas commit.

NEW ORLEANS—The what is obvious by now, right?

Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning, has become arguably the most famous high school recruit in America since LeBron James in the early 2000s. At a minimum, he is the most-talked-about high school quarterback since Trevor Lawrence, with James-like pressure already circulating between expectations—with just as many doubters.

On Wednesday, a whirlwind recruitment full of high-level contenders officially came to a close the moment he inked a National Letter of Intent with Texas. He will enroll in January in what will be the most tracked freshman campaign in college football's recent memory.

Everyone but the Manning family plays a part in sustaining the hype.

Manning was first featured on SI.com after his freshman varsity season in 2019, when his production at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School outweighed that of his uncles when they were at the helm at the school, throwing for nearly 2,500 yards and 34 touchdowns. Back then he was in the 6'2", 180-pound range, according to head coach Nelson Stewart.

Albert Brock, a performance trainer in the New Orleans area, was on hand to see Newman play that fall to support a wide receiver on the roster he was working with. That's when Manning used his mobility, which many liken to his father Cooper (who was a wide receiver) or his grandfather Archie, to buy time before firing a football some 60 yards down the field for a highlight-worthy score.

"It was right on the back pylon," Brock said. "It was like a young Pat Mahomes ... the kid deserves all the attention he's getting."

Since the initial and national impression, Manning has added size, strength and much more in becoming the senior leader for the Greenies ahead of their latest deep playoff run. He finished the season by breaking plenty of family records, including the career yardage and touchdown mark halfway through the season. He did so despite a new offense and increased pressure.

Even those who came out on the winning end against Newman High, like fellow blue-chip recruit and USC linebacker commitment and Many (La.) High School state champion Tackett Curtis, admit that Manning has somehow lived up to the almost unattainable billing.

"That’s probably one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in, because of that atmosphere," Curtis said of the late September matchup between then-undefeated teams. "Everybody from our town, everybody from the neighboring towns and Newman—they were all there.

"But, man, he’s a really good player. All the hype behind his name, it’s for real. He can sling the ball. He was throwing some good balls. I’ve got a lot of respect for him."

Curtis says his teammates had more pep in their step when presented with the challenge of slowing down Manning—which they did enough to win 25-17—despite the eventual state champions sitting as favorites going into the game.

Those around Manning on the day to day marvel at the arm talent, athleticism, improved mechanics and footwork he is about to bring to Texas. His coaches pound the table even more on the work ethic and personal growth shown in between emergence and expectation, just some of the markers for perhaps the next great quarterback.

Recruiting aside, the 17-year-old Isidore Newman quarterback, basketball player and otherwise "normal" kid has been trying to be just that. There is minimal to no social media and even fewer quoted interviews beyond the recruiting process. Those around the phenom contend he is anything but.

"Archie is such a good kid," Stewart told Sports Illustrated. "He really really has handled it with a great deal of maturity. He has no ego. He's not arrogant. He likes all of his coaches ... he enjoys everybody, enjoys his teammates.

"We just try and let him have a normal teenage existence at Newman."

Of course normal is relative, and Manning's recruitment had been far from it. Stewart, who previously contested Newman product Odell Beckham Jr's recruitment was the most intense he'd been around before this one, tells stories of an SEC assistant stopping by the school at sunrise this spring while another contending coach spent an entire school day at Newman trying to pull any advantage towards recruiting his 6'4", 220-pound starting quarterback.

When he committed to play football at Texas on June 23, it came via a simple tweet, his first and only post on the social media platform. It wasn't the typical lengthy video, Apple notes app essay or anything in between. There was no build-up, at least not originating from his own doing—just five words and a hashtag to celebrate his collegiate home.

It's the most Arch "thing" yet. To the point and direct while the outside world debates how good he is, where he should be ranked (top 10 overall on SI All-American), why he is so highly coveted and whether or not he may be just a name altogether.

In the midst of all that back-and-forth from the industry, where he is ranked anywhere from the top overall prospect to top 10 overall at the lowest (as of late August), Manning was a reserve for Newman's basketball team. Listed at small forward, Manning would cap his third season on the hardwood with a state championship while averaging just better than a bucket per outing.

Everyone who watched him play says he was just fine with being that role player on the roster, with one onlooker calling him the best cheerleader on the team, even. Similar support from Manning was apparent while he ran track at Newman in years past, with Stewart confirming said straight-line speed as Manning was "probably" the fastest player on the football team heading into the 2022 season.

Even in football, where he unseated a senior returning starter, to kick off his varsity career in 2019, there is evidence of Manning wanting to just be considered one of the guys. During that freshman season, as it was apparent he was earning the job of QB1, it was that senior Beau Adams, who still drove Manning home each day while the phenom was at the back of each practice line like most freshmen. Adams would move to wide receiver and catch two touchdowns from Manning to kick off the 2019 season. He would help lead Newman to a soccer state championship that spring before enrolling at Colorado to work in the football recruiting department.

Stewart says during that initial season Manning was a typical first-year player beyond his role as the starting QB. He didn't even dress in the varsity locker room and rode on the freshman bus that fall while becoming a national name, recruit, and quarterback, in fact. While he no longer drifts to the back of workout or stretch lines, instead leading passing groups and teaching the offense to younger players, he still wants to be in the thick of team building for Newman. It was a theme all offseason, whether coming off the bench in hoops or prepping for team passing tournaments to wrap up the summer.