Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring to Florida, according to The Athletic’s G. Allan Taylor. The news was confirmed by the Orlando Sentinel’s Edgar Thompson.

Mertz, a 32-game starter for the Badgers, had a 19–13 record while at Wisconsin. In 2022, he threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He will compete for the starting job with fellow Big Ten transfer Jack Miller after the departure of Anthony Richardson, who is entering the 2022 NFL draft.

According to The Athletic, Mertz made his decision on Tuesday and has two years of eligibility left. He visited Gainesville on Dec. 10 before touring Kentucky this past weekend when scouting where his next home will be. He announced he was transferring from Wisconsin on Dec. 4.

He compiled 38 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions in three years as a starter, falling short of lofty expectations he faced as a highly-touted recruit. Wisconsin finished this past regular season with a 6–6 record and hired a new coach in Luke Fickell from Cincinnati in late November, making for a fresh start for all parties involved.