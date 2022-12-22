Five-Star Recruit Posts Statement After Flipping Commitment Twice in Two Days

Five-star football recruit Peyton Bowen made what is assumed to be his final decision for his college commitment on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

This move comes one day after he announced his commitment to Oregon at the ceremony hosted by his high school. That was a big enough surprise since he was already verbally committed to Notre Dame for almost a year. All of this happened within 28 hours, according to The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

Because of the response to his commitment shake ups, Bowen posted a long explanation on his social media telling people to “respect my decision.”

Ultimately, he said he “came to the realization that the decision was not the best path for me” in regards to Oregon, and then felt like his “heart was somewhere else” instead of Notre Dame.

“As I reflect on yesterday’s whirlwind I recognize that I made some mistakes that I regret and will learn from,” Bowen wrote. “Navigating this process has been a rollercoaster. ... Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from.”

The safety is ranked No. 14 overall in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports’s composite rankings. He ranks No. 2 overall for safeties, and No. 3 in his home state of Texas.