UNC’s Drake Maye Addresses Rumored $5 Million Transfer Offer

After emerging as one of the top players in college football last season, UNC quarterback Drake Maye stands to enter the spring in prime position to capitalize on the growing NIL market. And, with that new found attention came a host of rumors concerning a possible transfer for the 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

Earlier this month, Maye re-affirmed his commitment to the Tar Heels with a post on Twitter stating he could “never leave” UNC despite reports that he could enter the transfer portal after offensive coordinator Phil Longo departed for Wisconsin. The post did little to quell the chatter, however, as the speculation took another turn this week after Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi shockingly claimed on Wednesday that two unnamed schools offered Maye $5 million in NIL money to transfer.

Less than 24 hours later, Maye addressed the reported offer and Narduzzi’s comments, telling ESPN, “those rumors weren’t really reality.” Per NCAA rules, schools could face accusations of tampering if they contact players before they enter the portal. The 20-year-old also stated that he believes the NCAA will need to adjust NIL rules to prevent the sport from turning “into a mess.”

“Pitt’s coach ended up putting that out there. I don’t know what that was about,” Maye said Thursday. “You have to enter the transfer portal to talk to these schools and hear these offers. For me, I think college football is going to turn into a mess. They’re going to have to do something. There was nothing to me or my family directly offered from any of these other schools. Nothing was said or offered to the Mayes.”

In addition to Narduzzi, UNC coach Mack Brown added fuel to the fire after telling reporters on Monday Maye “turned down a whole lot of money” to stay at UNC.

"I can't say (who they are), and don't ask Drake," Brown said, per 247Sports. “You know who they are. Just look at all the ones who are getting all the top recruits.”

Although he has yet to waver from his intention to remain in Chapel Hill, Maye will likely remain a subject of debate heading into next season. In his starts in 2021, the quarterback threw for 4,115 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, and led UNC (9-4) to an ACC title game appearance and Holiday Bowl bid. He was also named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, making him just the second player all-time to sweep the conference awards in a single season.