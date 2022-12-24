D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly taking his talents back to the west coast.

The former Clemson quarterback is expected to commit to Oregon State with an official announcement just days away, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei ended his tenure with the Tigers on Dec. 5 when he entered the transfer portal.

With two years of eligibility remaining and if he heads out west, Uiagalelei will join the Beavers’ program as a graduate transfer after earning his degree this month. Last season, Oregon State finished fifth in the Pac-12 with a 10–3 record overall and 6–3 mark in conference play under coach Jonathan Smith.

Uiagalelei, who went 30-plus hours away from home to play for Tigers coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson, will now be half the distance from his hometown of Riverside, Calif. Before the report broke of Uiagalelei’s expected commitment, the quarterback was closely linked to UCLA as a possible destination, according to All Clemson.

In three seasons at Clemson, Uiagalelei started in 28 games that includes every matchup in his last two campaigns, compiling a 21-6 record and throwing for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. This season, he threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.1% of his passes.

Uiagalelei's notable performances include helping Clemson defeat Notre Dame in the 2020 season, leading the Tigers to their 10th win in the ’21 Cheez-It Bowl and aiding the Tigers to a perfect 8–0 mark in ACC play in the ’22 season. However, Swinney benched Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game for Cade Klubnik, who led the Tigers to a 39–10 win against North Carolina.

Following the win, Swinney told reporters that Klubnik would be the starter in Clemson’s matchup against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.