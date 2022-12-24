Former USC, Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU as Transfer

BYU has found a quarterback for its first season in the Big 12.

The Cougars landed a transfer-portal commitment from Pittsburgh signal-caller Kedon Slovis, according to a Saturday afternoon tweet.

"I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh," Slovis wrote. "I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work."

In one year with the Panthers, Slovis threw 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games. Pittsburgh, which won the ACC title and reached the Peach Bowl in 2021, finished 8-4 and will play UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

Slovis broke out his freshman year with USC, stepping in for JT Daniels after the blue-chip Trojans quarterback tore his ACL in their opener. He threw 30 touchdowns against nine interceptions, and ended his USC career with a 68.4 completion percentage — the highest in Pac-12 history.

In 2021, Slovis compared his 2019 experience in Provo — when BYU beat the Trojans 30-27 in overtime — to The Truman Show, offering a memorable description of the Cougars' fans.

"They’re all Mormon, right? So they’re not drinking. I think that’s almost more intimidating," he said. "You’re going in there and usually if there are people who are heckling you, you’re like 'Alright, they’re just drunk.' But every single person in that stadium is sober heckling you and they’re not cussing. They’re like, 'Slovis, you stink!' They were like ruthless. But, in the back of your mind, they’re not even being drunk and stupid. They are genuinely heckling you for the sake of heckling you."