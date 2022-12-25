Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Announces Transfer to Oregon State

A day after reports surfaced about former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei making his transfer decision, the former five-star recruit made it official.

Uiagalelei revealed that he was heading to Oregon State for the 2023 season with a tweet on Saturday. The quarterback will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Uiagalelei will join the Beavers program as a graduate transfer after earning his degree this month. Last season, Oregon State finished fifth in the Pac-12 with a 10–3 record overall and 6–3 mark in conference play under coach Jonathan Smith.

In three seasons at Clemson, Uiagalelei started in 28 games, compiling a 22–6 record and throwing for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. This season, he threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.1% of his passes.

Uiagalelei’s notable performances include helping Clemson defeat Notre Dame in the 2020 season, leading the Tigers to their 10th win in the ’21 Cheez-It Bowl and aiding the Tigers to a perfect 8–0 mark in ACC play. However, Swinney benched Uiagalelei in the ACC championship game this season for Cade Klubnik, who led the Tigers to a 39–10 win against North Carolina.

The Beavers recorded their third 10-win season in program history in 2022 despite volatility at the quarterback position. Freshman Ben Gulbranson got the majority of playing time, completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,455 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.