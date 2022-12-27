In spreading the story of their late son, who QB’ed Washington State before his 2018 suicide, Mark and Kym Hilinski are taking on a mental health crisis. Their work comes at a steep cost.

Four and a half years after their 21-year-old son took his own life, Mark and Kym Hilinski stand before yet another audience of young athletes with whom they need to share their story, no matter how much it hurts to tell.

Among the 100-odd people seated in Utah State’s auditorium-sized football meeting room is a head coach who earlier this year lost a son to suicide. And one player who attempted suicide and lived. And another who thought about killing himself just this week.

It’s mid-August, but Mark and Kym long ago shoved time into a blender. In the past three years they’ve done 200-plus presentations like this—a mix of PowerPoints and anecdotes, mission statements and video clips, empathy and stats, all addressing what The New York Times has called a mental health “crisis that is only now getting serious attention.” Tyler Talks, they call them.

Photo Illustration by Dan Larkin; David E. Klutho (Hilinskis); Hilinski’s Hope (Stadium); Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images (Helmet)

Mark, 57, is tall and burly. He could give a million of these talks and he would still sigh, still cry, at the same points. His face would still redden. Standing at the front of the room, to the audience’s right, with Kym behind him, he clicks to advance a slide on a projector screen: OUR VISION . . . a world where mental health and wellness will be supported in parity with physical health, and prioritized in connection to athletic performance.

This all sounds great. It’s courageous and critically important. But as Mark and Kym spread their gospel, they also heighten their own pain. It hurts to know that—statistically; realistically—someone in the audience will struggle just as their son did, while accepting that they will never be able to prevent every suicide. It hurts to do this, weeks stretching into years, at the expense of their own family, their own health. And, more than anything, it hurts to relive the worst moment of their lives, retelling Tyler’s story, over and over. Impact and anguish drive each other higher still.

Kym—also 57; also tall, but thin, with blond hair—rises and sits and rises and sits while Mark speaks. She paces. Her eyes wet. To those who know her, she seems to grow ever skinnier, her frame winnowing over the months and years. This is my reality, she tells herself. I don’t know how else to live.

She steps closer to the audience, looks at the athletes and tells them she sees her son in them. She sits down again . . . then stands again, her hands wiping away tears, arms folded, neck bent, frame scrunched up like she’d rather hide. In a room where toughness is expected, half of the audience is crying. Perhaps they can sense it: She endures this pain to give meaning to her son’s death. For Mark and Kym, the cause becomes more urgent, their own lives less so.

They give and give, but some things are too heavy for these talks. Too heavy to say aloud. They have never spoken, for example, about the “strange conversation” they had shortly after their son’s death. Both parents believed Tyler was in some version of an afterlife. Kym liked to imagine him “free of pain” and “being taken care of.” They still had two living sons who needed them, more than ever—but now they were forced to consider: Did Tyler still need them, too? Kym can’t recall who brought up the idea, but eventually they debated whether one of them should kill themself, to join Tyler.

The discussion never advanced beyond that point. They never explored whom or how. “But we did go there,” says Kym, evincing the torment and turmoil they’re still grappling with today.

Instead, they dedicated their lives to two purposes: ending mental health stigmas in sports and caring for their two other children. All that while traveling to universities like this one to save other Tylers, and to save those other Tylers’ friends and families and coaches from the existence the Hilinskis now live.

Mark and Kym (front, far left) shared Tyler’s story as part of a recent presentation at Bradley University. David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

Mark Hilinski was an aquatics manager at a high school in Upland, Calif., more than 30 years ago when he interviewed a college student on her way to law school. Kym Haun got the lifeguarding job and, eventually, the law degree; Mark would go on to start a software company; and they married in 1991, eventually raising three football-loving boys in idyllic Orange County. The oldest, Kelly, played quarterback at Columbia and then Weber State. The youngest, Ryan, transferred in 2021 from South Carolina to Northwestern, where he split QB duties this season before tearing his left ACL and MCL.

Tyler, the middle child, was a backup at Washington State, then a spot starter. In January 2018 he was poised to be named QB1. Instead, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his off-campus apartment.

Within months, Mark and Kym had started a foundation, Hilinski’s Hope. To raise money and awareness for mental health. To create resources. To erase stigmas. To save lives. They put themselves in front of people often and just talked. They told Tyler’s story, to keep his memory alive. And they stressed, above all, that suicide can happen to anyone and that you don’t need a tragedy to ask for help.

The foundation is built on colleges, because Washington State, like most schools, lacked the resources Tyler needed. (WSU, at the time, had one part-time counselor for an athletic department with 525 athletes.) So now Mark and Kym assist universities in institutionalizing best practices for improving mental health. And, because they’re not licensed practitioners, they connect athletes with experts. All of this, they hope, will save lives.

Mark and Kym now exist in both the past and the future, their lives bifurcated on the day Tyler died. They decided long ago, Mark says, that “it’s better to be lost in this world, trying to help people,” than anywhere else. But, he says, “I don’t know how long we’ll do it for.”

The Hilinskis’ experience speaks to a crisis: A staggering number of young and accomplished athletes are dying by suicide. (More than before? The data doesn’t exist to compare. But, undoubtedly, awareness of these deaths is heightened. People are shaken.) And Hilinski’s Hope speaks to a sea change. More awareness. More resources and support. More of an understanding that mental health struggles should not be viewed as a weakness—in part through the observed experiences of stars across all sports. Simone Biles. Dak Prescott. Michael Phelps. Mikaela Shiffrin.

Naomi Osaka.

And Tyler. There’s no shortage of studies suggesting that his particular ecosystem, college sports, is in particular need of help. From the National Survey on Drug Use and Health: Suicide is the second-highest cause of death for people between 10 and 34. From the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: For those between 18 and 25, rates of suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts are all higher. And from the NCAA: Anxiety, mental exhaustion and depression are twice as high among college athletes now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler’s old WSU roommate, defensive back Kirkland Parker, says “there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to make the NFL.” John Cordes/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Why? Start with still-developing brains. Add in external pressures. Internal expectations. Isolation. Social media and the swamp of negativity it can be. It all creates a world that for many is nearly impossible to navigate.

In positioning themselves to help athletes find their way, the Hilinskis have become both the most recognizable faces of an unthinkable tragedy and, as ESPN recently put it, two of football’s “biggest power brokers and advocates shaping the future.” (The Hilinskis struggle with their place on such lists; they certainly don’t feel like they’re alone in mental health advocacy. They point to other organizations and student-led initiatives, but none match Hilinski’s Hope in terms of programming or scope.)

Mark doesn’t love saying this, but he’s come to the conclusion that, yes, Tyler was distinct, but what happened to him was sadly typical. “F---,” he says, “this happens every day.”

This is the ubiquity the Hilinskis are up against:

• March 2022: Katie Meyer, a Stanford soccer goalkeeper, dies by suicide.

• April: Robert Martin, a lacrosse goalie at SUNY Binghamton, dies by suicide. And Jayden Hill, a track and field athlete at Northern Michigan. And Sarah Schulze, a cross-country runner at Wisconsin. And Lauren Bernett, a catcher at James Madison.

• May: Arlana Miller, a cheerleader at Southern.

They’re each, in some way, Tyler. They’re also each propelling Mark and Kym forward, despite costs that range from money to health to time. That’s the Hilinskis’ trade-off. Those lives versus their own. And those lives always win.

Kym never spent much energy on why Tyler killed himself. She pushed to have his coroner’s report sealed and hid the family’s copy inside of a safe deposit box. But she relives his final hours daily. At night, her mind wanders into darkness, imagining Tyler on the day he died, the emotions that must have surged through him. She always stops as he climbs into a closet and grabs an assault rifle. She can’t quite go there.

Mark had made Why? his mission. He hired a data forensic firm to unlock Tyler’s phone and find his final searches. What he found—How to load an AR-15? Is an AR-15 really fatal?—hardly answered anything, and his quest dented his health but not his sorrow. He put on weight, which exacerbated his back pain, and he argued with Kym and Ryan and Kelly over his daily steps count. Sure, he’d already had a bovine valve inserted near his heart, but, he asked, Does that really matter, after everything?

Each parent could do only what made sense to them. Kym stayed busy, running marathons and putting together care packages—literature about Hilinski’s Hope, but also T-shirts and hoodies and hats and wristbands. She wrote thousands of thank-you notes, to anyone who donated to the foundation. She answered calls from parents desperate for advice on how to deal with a child’s anguish or guilt or sorrow. Meanwhile, she hasn’t visited a dentist in almost five years. She’s gone to the doctor once, after breaking her pelvis in a fall. And Mark understands. When Kym stops, she’s left with her own thoughts. It’s easier to keep moving.

Kym understands Mark’s search, too. He was sorting through his anguish. But even after he started walking more and watching what he ate, she still worried. Their undertaking was exacting a physical and mental toll. When it comes to their foundation, she wishes he wouldn’t say, for example, that their work sometimes feels “so f---ing stupid.”