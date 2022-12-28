Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Embraces Villain Role vs. Georgia

Ohio State is accustomed to life at the top of the Big Ten. Each of the past 10 conference champions have been either the Buckeyes or a team that beat them. Because of that success, their villain status is pretty much cemented from Lincoln, Neb., to Piscataway, N.J.

But games where Ohio State is the underdog are few and far between.

On the national stage, that calculus changes. The Buckeyes are seven-point underdogs to No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s CFP national semifinal at the Peach Bowl. The sting of their 45-23 home loss to Michigan on Nov. 26 looms large. Not since the dawn of the 21st century had Ohio State lost to the Wolverines two years in a row.

One Buckeye embracing the underdog role is All-America wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who outlined Ohio State’s mentality on Tuesday.

“I think we always thought it was ‘Ohio against the world’ for this game,” Harrison Jr. said, per Saturday Tradition. “I’m glad we play [Georgia] in Atlanta, kind of in their home arena. I’ve always liked being the villain or the underdog in these big games, so I’m excited to do that.”

The Bulldogs are 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, having beaten Oregon 49-3 on Sept. 3 and LSU 50-30 on Dec. 3 in the SEC championship game.

Harrison was a unanimous first-team All-America selection this season, recording 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdown catches.