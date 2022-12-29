After helping LSU reach the SEC title game in coach Brian Kelly’s first season, Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is moving on to the next level.

"After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL DRAFT," Boutte tweeted Wednesday evening.

Previously, in a tweet posted the evening of Dec. 5, Boutte had signaled his intent to return in 2023.

Confusion reigned Wednesday when Kelly announced Boutte would be unavailable for LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue on Monday. At the time, Boutte was reportedly listed as being enrolled in the university for the spring semester.

Boutte, a native of New Iberia, La., caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 season.

As a freshman in 2020, Boutte burst onto the scene as a bright spot in an otherwise miserable pandemic season for the Tigers. His 735 receiving yards ranked eighth in the SEC as he thrived in spite of a revolving door at quarterback. In LSU’s season finale against Mississippi on Dec. 19, 2020, Boutte caught 14 passes for a conference-record 308 yards and three touchdowns.