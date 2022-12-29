Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Denies Player Slurred, Spit At Opponent

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire disputed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s postgame comments accusing a Red Raiders player of spitting at and using a racial slur toward a Rebels player in Wednesday’s Texas Bowl.

“We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible,” McGuire said, via The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. “I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him.”

Kiffin claimed the incident occurred during a fourth-quarter scuffle after Ole Miss receiver Dayton Wade fumbled and Texas Tech recovered. Rebels receiver Jordan Watkins received a personal foul penalty based on the situation, but Kiffin believed Texas Tech linebacker Dimitri Moore deserved the penalty for allegedly spitting and yelling a racial slur toward Ole Miss offensive tackle Jayden Williams.

Both Moore and Williams are Black.

Kiffin said he didn’t know what slur was used in the dispute.

Moore spoke to reporters on Thursday and reiterated McGuire’s comments that the claims are false.

“I can’t state strongly enough that these accusations are false,” Moore said. “It is disappointing to have my final game as a collegiate student-athlete overshadowed by the false accusations that were stated last night. Since I have arrived at Texas Tech, I have strived to represent my teammates, this coaching staff and most importantly, my family, in the highest manner.”

Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42–25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston.