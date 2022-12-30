As college football’s bowl season and transfer portal carousel continue their holiday surge, Wisconsin has reportedly found a new quarterback.

The Badgers are expected to land SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Once enrolled, Mordecai would be the second quarterback to transfer to Wisconsin, following Oklahoma’s Nick Evers.

Mordecai, who also began his college career at Oklahoma, has spent the last two seasons with the Mustangs. Over 24 games, he’s thrown for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdown passes. He was a second-team All-AAC selection in 2021, and was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award this season.

Wisconsin will have a new-look offense in 2023 following the hire of head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati and offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina. With the Tar Heels, Longo has engineered highly productive offenses with dynamic quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye.

Wisconsin struggled to find a rhythm offensively this season, particularly through the air. The Badgers ranked 76th in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) in the FBS and 115th in passing yards per game (183.8).