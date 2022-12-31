Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions

Tennessee hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State.

The win, however, was hardly an easy one. The Tigers outgained the Volunteers 484–375 but came up empty on repeated incursions into Tennessee territory.

According to one Volunteer, however, Tennessee's had troubles in Miami off the field. Volunteers offensive tackle Gerald Mincey, replying to the Orange Bowl's Instagram post congratulating Tennessee on its victory, took the bowl to task for the Volunteers' pregame accommodations.

"We deserve some free Miami Heat tickets or something for that football (field) we was practicing on and our hotel didn't have heat," Mincey said, adding a tear emoji for good measure.

The Orange Bowl—tied with the Sugar and Sun Bowls for the second-oldest bowl game in the country, behind the Rose Bowl—is scheduled to host quarterfinal and semifinal games when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.