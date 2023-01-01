The grandfather of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell died Friday night in Nashville, Tenn. William Smith Jr. was the only victim of a vehicle-pedestrian accident and was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Campbell played in the Music City Bowl on Saturday afternoon, and his parents waited until after the game to tell him about his grandfather. Campbell spent the past four seasons at Iowa and played in his final game with the team on Saturday. The Hawkeyes beat Kentucky, 21-0, to finish the season 8-5.

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith, Jr.,” Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter. All of us – players, coaches and staff members – will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

In his final game for Iowa, Campbell recorded 10 tackles, including two for loss, and a sack. That capped a season in which he led the team in tackles.

In December, Campbell was named first team AP All-America and won the Dick Butkus Award for best linebacker in the country.