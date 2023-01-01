LeBron James Unhappy After Ohio State’s Kicker Misses Potential Game-Winner

If anyone was rooting for Ohio State in its clash against Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game, it was LeBron James.

An avid Buckeyes fan, LeBron was hyped to watch the Peach Bowl, sharing his excitement Friday in a postgame interview following his 47-point performance in the Lakers’ 130-121 win against the Hawks on his 38th birthday.

However, when Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed wide left on what would have been a 50-yard game-winning field goal, James was not happy.

“WTF was that,” James tweeted.

Prior to Ruggles’s missed field goal, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud guided Ohio State down to the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line. However, in doing so, Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden loss a yard on a run before Stroud threw two incomplete passes that set up Ruggles’s field goal.

Ohio State (11-2) ended its season with the 42-41 loss, while the Bulldogs (14-0) will face TCU (13-1) in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.