ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Staunch Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy.

However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football pundits.

One of his critics is ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who took exception to Williams’s decision to paint his fingernails with the phrase “F--- Utah” before the Pac-12 title game. The ESPN analyst discussed it in detail Monday on College GameDay.

After ESPN’s Rece Davis agreed that the gesture by Williams was “off-putting,” Herbstreit agreed but noted that everything else around Williams has been positive. When it came to the obscene message by the USC quarterback, though, Herbstreit didn’t hold back.

“He’s not just representing himself but SC and Lincoln Riley. … They need to clean that s--- up,” Herbstreit said.

With a win in Monday’s Cotton Bowl against Tulane, USC would finish with a 12-win season and a New Year’s Six bowl win in Year 1 for Lincoln Riley and Williams in Los Angeles.