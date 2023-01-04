Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Before the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs battle for college football’s biggest prize, a closer look at how the two schools compare.

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.

College Football Playoff Title Preview

TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett face off in a battle of Heisman Trophy finalists. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports (Duggan); Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports (Bennett)