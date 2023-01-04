Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU
Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
College Football Playoff Title Preview
|Georgia
|TCU
Record
14–0
13–1
Points Per Game
39.4
41.1
Points Allowed
14.8
26.4
Preseason Ranking
No. 3
Unranked
All-Time Record
867-428-54
679-567-57
Winning Percentage
.663
.543
Head-to-Head Record
4–0
0–4
Claimed National Titles
Three
One
Last Title
2021
1938
Heisman Trophies
Two (1942, ’82)
One (‘38)
2022 Heisman Finalist
Stetson Bennett
Max Duggan
Stadium Capacity
92,746
45,000
Conference Affiliation
SEC
Big 12
Conferences in Last 30 Years
One
Six* (*Includes reneged commitment to Big East)
Head Coach
Kirby Smart, son of H.S. coach
Sonny Dykes, son of college coach
Coach’s Mentor
Nick Saban
Mike Leach
Coach’s Forte
Defense
Offense
Historic Nemesis
Alabama
Texas
League Rival
Auburn
Baylor
Non-League Rival
Georgia Tech
SMU
Program Patriarch
Wally Butts
Dutch Meyer
Best Coach
Vince Dooley
Gary Patterson
Heyday
Now
1930s
Low Ebb
1950s
Most of the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s
Stadium Namesake
Steadman V. Sanford
Amon G. Carter
Stadium Nickname
Between The Hedges
Hell’s Half Acre
Rallying Cry
Hunker down
Fight ‘em until Hell freezes over, then fight ‘em on the ice
One-Name RB Hero
Herschel
LaDainian
Famed Player Nicknames
Champ and Boss
Slingin’ Sammy and Red Rifle
Beloved Short QB
Stetson Bennett
Davey O’Brien
Don’t Mention
Second-and-26
2014 CFP selection committee
Do Mention
Kelee RIngo pick-six
Tank Carder batted pass
Favorite Field Goal
Noah Ruggles’ miss
“Bazooka Kick” vs. Baylor
Weird Fan Cheer
Barking.
Riff, Ram, Bah, Zoo
Iconic Pants
Silver britches
Gary Patterson hiking up his khakis
Undergrad Enrollment
30,166
10,523
U.S. News National Rank
49th
89th
Mascot
Live bulldog
Human dressed as a horned frog
Mascot Excretion
Slobbers at the mouth
Shoots blood from the eyes
Spellbinding Leader
Kirby Smart
Hypnotoad
Wisecracking Wordsmith
Lewis Grizzard
Dan Jenkins
Actor
Kim Basinger
Rev. Timothy Lovejoy
Famous Homeboys
REM
The Fort Worth Five outlaw gang
News Anchor Alum
Deborah Norville
Bob Schieffer
Location
Athens
Fort Worth
Town Built On
Cotton
Cows
Town Famous for
Live music
Live rodeo
Town Overshadowed by
Atlanta
Dallas
Music Venue
40-Watt Club
Ridgelea Theater
Campus Landmark
The Arch
Frog Fountain