Seats to SoFi Stadium are in high demand, with fans shelling out big bucks to see Georgia and TCU in action.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.

Tickets to college football’s marquee event have reached astronomical heights, with the average price posted at $1,427 on SI Tickets. The most expensive seat sits at $7,103—and that doesn’t include suites or VIP packages. If you’re looking for a bargain, the lowest-priced seats are available in the upper level corners for $562.

Sticker shock hasn’t deterred fans, as devotees prepare to make the 2,255-mile and 1,404-mile trek to Los Angeles from Athens, Ga., and Forth Worth, Texas, respectively, shelling out cash for cross-country flights and hotel accommodations.

Courtesy of SI Tickets

These two squads forged two very different paths to the title game, and that disparate reality was reflected in the teams’ reservations prices throughout the season. According to insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservation system, the Dawgs kicked off the season with a national championship ticket reservation price of $182, while the Horned Frogs—which started the campaign unranked—had a title-game ticket price of $10.

As the season went on, Georgia’s postseason ticket reservation prices unsurprisingly remained steady as the reigning national champions charged to an undefeated record. TCU saw major fluctuations in its postseason seat demand, with the largest jump coming after the Horned Frogs’ Nov. 5 win over Texas Tech, as reservation prices shot up 186.54%.

TCU and Georgia will face off in the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.