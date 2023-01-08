TCU Offensive Star Reportedly ’50-50’ for CFP National Championship

TCU running back Kendre Miller hopes that he will be able to play in the Horned Frogs’ clash against Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.

Miller, TCU’s leading rusher this season, told ESPN that he has a sprained MCL that is halfway healed in his right knee. He is currently wearing a brace on his injured knee but “most definitely” plans to suit up with the teammates and try to take the field.

Based on Miller’s MRI and the continued progression in his knee, doctors have left him with the decision to decide if he wants to play in the title game. With that, he hopes to have a decision on his status for Monday’s game on Sunday.

“Tomorrow definitely is going to be pretty much the deciding factor if I can go or not but I’m going to definitely try,” Miller said. It’s kind of like a 50-50, but I’ll most definitely suit up either way and try.”

Miller became the only player in Big 12 history to record a rushing touchdown in 13 games during a single season and recorded 17 scores on the ground, the fourth most in program history and the most since TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson. However, he only rushed for 57 yards on eight carries in the Horned Frogs’ win against Michigan and did not play in the second half.

While Miller has been going back and forth throughout the week on if he plays, he said they he will not take the field if his knee is not stabilized.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable going out there and playing,” Miller told ESPN.

Like Miller, TCU coach Sonny Dykes told reporters in a news conference that the program will surely have to make a decision on his running back’s status in the “next 24 hours.”

“We’ll have to make a determination, have a pretty good idea on what he’s going to be able to do going into the game Monday,” Dykes said. “We’re still optimistic that he’s going to be able to play. So, we’ll see how he feels. …We just don’t want to put him out there and give him an opportunity to get more injured.”

Monday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.