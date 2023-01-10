Final College Football Coaches Poll of 2022-23 Released

The final USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday following the completion of the 2022–23 college football season, which culminated in Georgia dominating TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game, 65–7.

The victory capped off an undefeated season for the Bulldogs and gave Kirby Smart’s program its second consecutive title. Georgia also ended the year atop both the AP and the coaches polls.

TCU managed to hold onto the second spot in the year’s final coaches poll even after Monday night’s dreadful showing in the national championship. Sonny Dykes nearly led the Horned Frogs to the sport’s ultimate prize in his first season with the program, but the team will have to settle for being this year’s runner-up.

The two other CFP teams claimed the next two spots in the poll with No. 3 Michigan narrowly beating out archrival No. 4 Ohio State in votes. Alabama rounded out the rest of the top five, while Tennessee and Penn State remained in the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

Among the biggest moves of the week were Tulane and Pittsburgh, who each claimed thrilling victories in their bowl games against USC and UCLA. The Trojans, along with Kansas State, each dropped five places in the rankings after losses in their respective finales.

Here’s how the final coaches poll of the 2022–23 campaign shook out.

1. Georgia (14–0)

2. TCU (13–2)

3. Michigan (13–1)

4. Ohio State (11–2)

5. Alabama (11–2)

6. Tennessee (11–2)

7. Penn State (11–2)

8. Washington (11–2)

9. Tulane (12–2)

10. Florida State (10–3)

11. Utah (10–4)

12. Clemson (11–3)

13. USC (11–3)

14. Kansas State (10–4)

15. LSU (10–4)

16. Oregon (10–3)

17. Oregon State (10–3)

18. Notre Dame (9–4)

19. Mississippi State (9–4)

20. Troy (12–2)

21. UCLA (9–4)

22. Pittsburgh (9–4)

23. South Carolina (8–5)

24. Fresno State (10–4)

25. Texas (8–5)

Others receiving votes: UTSA 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.