Halftime Score for Georgia vs. TCU Has College Football World Stunned

Similar experiences in bowl games drew TCU and Georgia together for the national championship. The Horned Frogs held on to beat Michigan by an eyelash and the Bulldogs did the same against Ohio State.

As it turned out, that was where the similarity ended. TCU showed fight early on, but Georgia quickly overwhelmed the Horned Frogs en route to a record-breaking 38–7 halftime lead.

The margin—shocking even by the Bulldogs’ lofty standards—drew strong reactions across social media.

Some focused on the statistical significance of the occasion.

Fans of the Buckeyes and Wolverines were left to wonder what might have been.

Some noted that TCU had faced similar circumstances in the 2016 Alamo Bowl—and memorably rallied to win 37–31 in triple overtime.

Fans of the Horned Frogs, meanwhile, made peace as they faced an apparent sad end to an unforgettable season.