Kirby Smart Pulls Stetson Bennett, Starters With Georgia Up Big over TCU

With Georgia on the verge of claiming its second straight national title, coach Kirby Smart pulled his offensive starters with 13:25 to play in the fourth quarter.

The top-ranked Bulldogs dominated No. 3 TCU from the early going en route to building a commanding 52–7 lead going into the final frame. After a short run by backup running back Branson Robinson, Smart took a timeout to allow Stetson Bennett, tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey and the rest of the first-team offense to leave the field one last time.

UGA fans showered Bennett and Co. with a raucous standing ovation as they trotted to the sidelines, where Smart was the first to greet his senior quarterback.

The early end to the Bulldogs offense’s night followed a superb all-around effort on the biggest stage in college football.

Bennett, who finished his career with a 28-3 record as a starter, submitted his claim for a second straight offensive MVP award after making light work of the Horned Frogs all evening. He finished the game 18-of-25 for 304 yards and four touchdown passes, to go with three carries for 39 yards and another two scores. Bennett’s chemistry with Bowers and McConkey was once again on full display throughout the contest. Bowers logged seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown, while McConkey hauled in five receptions for 88 yards and two TDs.