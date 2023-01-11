Dawg Dynasty

Full Frame is Sports Illustrated’s exclusive newsletter for subscribers, highlighting the stories and personalities behind some of SI’s photography every other week.

For the second season in a row, Georgia will be looking down at the rest of the college football landscape. With a 65–7 romp over upstart challenger TCU, the Bulldogs look to be the sport’s new dynasty, having won 33 of their last 34 games dating back to the middle of the 2020 season. The College Football Playoff title game Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., capped off a 15–0 season, the school’s first undefeated campaign since 1980.

Sports Illustrated had photographers John W. McDonough and Kohjiro Kinno on the scene, capturing the historic blowout victory.

Left no doubt

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

The story of Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has been well documented. But Pat Forde can sum it up for you as a reminder:

“Georgia fans can recite it by heart: how Bennett was given jersey No. 22 and half a locker; given no real chance at moving up the depth chart despite excelling on the scout team; went to junior college and was ready to sign with Louisiana-Lafayette when a scholarship was offered at the 11th hour; returned and was continually passed over by someone else for the starting job; then finally got a shot due to injury and never let the position go last season.”

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Bennett has now won back-to-back national titles, completing the triumph with a stellar performance: 304 passing yards, four touchdown passes, no interceptions, 39 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

“It’s the stuff of screenplays,” Forde wrote after the title game, “an athlete rocketing from universally doubted to universally celebrated, but it’s all real. Bennett chased the dream and wouldn’t be denied—he kept working, retained an ironclad confidence … and won.”

Stars all over the field

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

This Georgia team is more than just its Heisman-finalist QB. And that’s even more remarkable considering all the talent this program lost in the 2022 NFL draft: a modern record of 15 players were selected last year.

Of those 15, five were picked in the first round—all defenders. The story of Georgia’s 2021 title-winning season was its historic defense. In ’22 the defense was still impressive, but the offense got a bit more shine.

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Take, for example, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers (19), who was utterly unguardable in the national title game, leading the Dawgs with 153 receiving yards on seven catches, including a touchdown grab in the third quarter.

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) added two scores, and pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell (5) had a spectacular touchdown of his own late in the closing seconds of the first half.

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Three-peat?

John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

There’s little debate left: Georgia is college football’s current dominant force. Yes, it’ll have to replace Bennett and others next season, but stars including defensive back Javon Bullard (above) will be back for a chance at a three-peat.

Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

“But the disease that creeps into your program is called entitlement. I’ve seen it firsthand,” coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “If you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry. And we have a saying around our place: We eat off the floor. And if you're willing to eat off the floor, you can be special.”

