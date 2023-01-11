Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams

Georgia sent a resounding message on Monday when the Bulldogs dismantled TCU, 65–7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

It marked back-to-back national titles for Georgia and tons of discussion on if the SEC powerhouse has become the new face of college football. Even Bulldog great and ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia has “taken hold of college football” from the reigns of SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Saban appeared to not be too thrilled about Pollack’s comment. In watching Monday’s game, Alabama fans voiced their frustration on social media with many feeling that the Crimson Tide should have been included in the top four teams and playing for a national title, despite having two losses in the regular season.

The mindset from Alabama fans was also seen in Saban’s choice of his top five college football teams in USA TODAY Sports ACFA final top 25 teams. Instead of putting Georgia and TCU as the top two teams as they were the two last standing, Saban gave the nod to Crimson Tide at No. 2, placing TCU at No. 3

Saban likely placed the Horned Frogs below the Crimson Tide after their dismal performance against an overpowering Georgia squad, despite knocking off Michigan in the CFP semifinal game. The remainder of Saban’s top five included Michigan at No. 4 and Ohio State at No.5.

It is not surprising that Saban picked Kirby Smart’s squad ahead of his own right now with Georgia finishing 15–0 and winning the national title. But, Saban putting Alabama at No. 2 and the runner up to this year’s champion at No. 3, it shows that Saban believes his team is better than magical run that TCU had under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes.