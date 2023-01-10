A dominant first half from No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game led to a hilariously tense moment between Alabama coach Nick Saban and UGA great David Pollack at halftime.

With the Bulldogs leading 38–7 at the break, Pollack took a moment to praise their imposing performance with the reigning champions presumably closing in on their second consecutive national title. He then took it a step further by declaring Georgia’s continued dominance proves the program has taken over college football, much to the chagrin of Saban who sat to his immediate right.

“We love the Cinderella story and we love when this comes about but this isn’t really the Cinderella ending,” Pollack said. “Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen from the past couple seasons now, really, they’ve taken hold of college football. Unbelievable job.”

Judging Saban’s reaction, he likely wished Pollack could’ve saved his comments for a time when he wasn’t serving as a guest analyst.

While Pollack’s praise may rub some CFB fans (and Saban) the wrong way, it’s hard not to see the validity in his statement instead of dismissing it due to his obvious rooting interest in his alma mater.

After last winning a national title over 40 years ago, Georgia (13–0) is on the doorstep of becoming the first team to win back-to-back CFP titles, ironically, since Saban’s Crimson Tide in 2011-12.

Meanwhile, Saban, despite his clear disapproval of Pollack’s remarks, may soon have to reconcile with the fact that Alabama may be losing its touch after finishing fifth in the CFP standings with a 10–2 record. Of course, as we all know, Saban’s fortunes could turn around as soon as next season with a revamped roster that will look to give Alabama its eighth playoff appearance in nine years.