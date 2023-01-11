Northwestern Initiates Investigation Into Football Program Hazing Allegation

Northwestern is investigating an allegation of hazing within its football program, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The school was notified of the allegation after the 2022 season, and retained attorney Maggie Hickey to conduct an independent investigation. Hickey is a partner at ArentFox Schiff and spent 2004-15 as an assistant U.S. attorney with the Justice Department.

"While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by university policy, and we take these claims seriously," the university told ESPN in a statement. "The health, safety and well-being of our students is the first priority. ... Northwestern strongly supports members of our community who come forward with concerns and encourages anyone to report those concerns to the university."

According to Rittenberg's report, Hickey's inquiry will include "interviews with players, coaches and staff members."

The Wildcats went 1–11 in 2022, their worst season since elevating coach Pat Fitzgerald to his current role after former coach Randy Walker's death in 2006.