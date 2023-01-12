Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator, Eyes TCU Replacement

Dabo Swinney did not waste any time in preparing to improve his team for the 2023 season.

Swinney announced that Brandon Streeter will not return as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to a statement from the team. As an offensive unit, Clemson ranked third among ACC teams in scoring offense but seventh in total offense, fifth in rushing offense and ninth in passing offense.

The Tigers coach said he felt that it was in the best interest of the program to seek new leadership at the position.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results,” Swinney said. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. … I know he will continue to do great things.”

Moments after the news surfaced, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that Clemson is targeting TCU offensive coordinator and reigning Broyles Award (top assistant coach in college football) winner Garrett Riley as its next offensive play caller. Riley led the offense of the CFP’s national championship runner-up and helped guide quarterback Max Duggan to the Davey O’Brien Award.

Currently, no deal has been finalized between Swinney and Riley. Garrett is the brother of USC football coach Lincoln Riley.

“These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change,” Swinney said. “I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting—and raising—the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson.”

Clemson finished the ’22 season 11-3 and 8-0 in ACC play. However, the Tigers suffered a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.