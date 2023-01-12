After three decades of coaching football, Derek Mason is ready to take a break.

The veteran coach and current defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State announced Thursday that he would be taking a sabbatical from coaching, bringing an end to his one-year tenure at the school for the time being.

“After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract at OSU,” Mason wrote. “I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love.”

Mason, 53, spent seven seasons (2014 to ’20) as the head coach at Vanderbilt, posting a 27–55 combined record. He then was Auburn’s defensive coordinator for one season, before heading to Stillwater in 2022. All but three years of his coaching career have been spent in college, with previous stops at Stanford, Ohio, Utah and New Mexico State.

The Cowboys went 7–6 last season, losing five of their last seven games. Their defense allowed 28.9 points per game, ranking 89th nationally.