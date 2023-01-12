Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64

Former USC running back Charles White, who won a national championship with the Trojans in 1978 and the Heisman Trophy in ’79, died on Wednesday, the school announced. He was 64.

A Los Angeles native, White helped establish USC as “Tailback U,” becoming the school’s third Heisman Trophy winner. He remains the program’s all-time rushing leader with 6,245 career yards. During White’s four seasons at the school, USC went 42-6-1, winning three Rose Bowls in head coach John Robinson’s first four years with the program.

White eventually became a first-round draft pick by the Browns in 1980, and returned to Los Angeles with the Rams in ’85. He retired following the ’88 season and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in ’96.

“Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn wrote in a statement. “A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!”

White is survived by ex-wife Judianne White-Basch, their children Nicole White, Julian White, Tara White, Ashton White, Sophia White, and granddaughter Giovanna Hemmen.