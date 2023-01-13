After working with Nick Saban as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for the last four years, Pete Golding is reportedly heading to Ole Miss to take the same position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

This comes just weeks after he said before the team’s Sugar Bowl matchup that he “absolutely” planned to return to the Crimson Tide. His contract was through February 2024 after singing a three-year extension in ’21.

During the same December media availability, Golding was asked about his long-term coaching plans, to which he said, in part, “I don’t really get caught up in it.”

“…I’m in no rush—I’ve said this before—to be a head coach. There’s a lot more to that. I love game planning. I love being in the room with our guys,” Golding added in December. “Obviously, I have to do a better job of putting them in a better position and continue to coach them better so they have a better product on the field. But, right now, I’m just worried about K-State and getting through this walk-through tomorrow.”

Alabama went on to beat Kansas State, 45–20.