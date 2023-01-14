Once again, NFL teams are considering Jim Harbaugh for their head coach openings, which means Michigan could be in the market for a new coach.

After making back-to-back College Football Playoffs, Michigan would have a tough task trying to replace Harbaugh. Therefore, former Wolverine wide receiver Braylon Edwards said he “wouldn’t” be opposed to Michigan hiring Urban Meyer.

That would obviously be notable, since Meyer coached Ohio State for seven years, a tenure that included an undefeated record against Michigan in that span. However, Edwards believes replacing Harbaugh would be such a tough task anyway.

“How this Michigan team is constructed right now, I can’t see another person stepping in and having the same success or being able to say the things he said or being able to be the quirky Jim Harbaugh,” Edwards said on his Detroit-based radio show. “This team was constructed off his name, image and likeness.”

Edwards also called Harbaugh “the best version of himself that he’s ever been” after going 25–3 since the start of the 2021 season. As a result, Edwards thinks Harbaugh may think now is the right time to give the NFL another shot.

“I think now that he has that mindset, I think he wants to take that back to the NFL and see will it work this time around,” Edwards said.