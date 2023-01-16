Newly hired Bethune-Cookman football coach Ed Reed apparently isn’t pleased with the football facilities at his new school.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety went on Instagram Live on Sunday morning while driving around campus in a golf cart. He promptly went into a decidedly not-safe-for-work rant about how the proliferation of trash all over the grounds.

Reed complained about how he had to clean up the outdoor facilities and his office, which apparently wasn’t clean when he arrived. He admitted he isn’t even under contract yet, presumably adding to his frustration.

Reminder that the video below is NSFW.

Reed since has apologized for his tone and speech in his recent videos about the school.

The HBCU is located in Daytona Beach, Fla., which was hit by two hurricanes last fall. The football team, which competes in the SWAC, didn’t play at home for approximately a month due to the storms.

Bethune-Cookman is coming off two consecutive 2–9 seasons, so Reed was hired to revamp the program. The Wildcats haven’t had a winning season since 2019 when they went 7-4 as members of the MEAC.

Reed played college football at the University of Miami, helping the team to a national title in 2001. He then played 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Ravens. The 44-year-old is coming off a three-year stint with the Hurricanes program, working as a chief of staff and football advisor for his alma mater.