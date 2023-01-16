Jim Harbaugh Makes Decision on Future With Michigan, per School President

Another round of speculation about the fate of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has drawn to a close.

The Wolverines coach will return to Ann Arbor in 2023 for his ninth season, according to a Monday afternoon tweet from university president Santa Ono.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono tweeted. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel."

Harbaugh had been notably connected to the NFL’s Broncos head coach opening. Denver reportedly conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Jan. 9.

In the last two seasons, Harbaugh has led Michigan to its greatest heights of the 21st century. In 2021, the Wolverines went 12–2, beat Ohio State for the first time in 10 years, won the Big Ten title and reached the Orange Bowl. In ’22, Michigan demolished the Buckeyes and won the Big Ten title again but lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.