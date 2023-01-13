Jim Harbaugh Coaching Rumors: Everything We Know

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is one of this NFL offseason’s most talked about potential candidates for one of the five available coaching positions.

The 59-year-old’s name has been thrown out in regards to some of the five teams that have open coaching positions. The one he’s been most linked to, however, is the Broncos.

Harbaugh has been at Michigan since the 2015, but before that, he worked as the head coach of the 49ers from 2011–14. His tenure there was very successful, as the team went to three NFC championship games and appeared in the ’12 season Super Bowl, ultimately losing 34–31 to the Ravens.

As the NFL nears the end of the 2022 season, here’s what we know so far about Harbaugh’s potential future in the NFL.

Last year, Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings but ultimately didn’t earn the role. After it was announced he would stay at Michigan, he seemed set in his decision because of his goal to win a national championship.

This season is different, though. The coach made various broad statements about his future at Michigan without explicitly saying where he wants to be in the 2023 season. In one statement, Harbaugh said, “I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” while in another he expressed “support” for Michigan’s president Santa Ono saying the school has had “very positive and constructive conversations” with him.

Harbaugh is also currently involved in an NCAA investigation regarding Michigan football, multiple sources recently told Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, and charges are expected soon. Athletic director Manuel confirmed that the school received “draft allegations” regarding the football program. One of the potential rules infractions includes a Level I violation committed by Harbaugh after he allegedly didn’t cooperate with NCAA investigators, per Yahoo Sports’s Dan Wetzel. Additionally, four Level II violations are being investigated regarding the team.