After former offensive coordinator and reigning Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley left for Clemson, TCU appears to have found his replacement.

The Horned Frogs reportedly are hiring Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to the same position, according to Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Chris Low of ESPN. The move is expected to be finalized later this week.

Briles, 40, has spent the past three seasons at Arkansas after previous stints at Florida State, Houston and Florida Atlantic. Prior to those stops, he was an assistant at Baylor under his father, Art Briles.

Art Briles was dismissed by Baylor in 2016 amid a widespread sexual assault scandal involving members of the school’s football program, which also resulted in the resignation of then-university president Ken Starr and then-athletic director Ian McCaw.

Kendal Briles was not implicated in any wrongdoing and remained on the staff after his father’s departure. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach.

TCU boasted the ninth-best scoring offense in the country last season, averaging 38.8 points per game.