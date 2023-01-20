South Dakota State Football’s John Stiegelmeier Announces Retirement

John Stiegelmeier, longtime coach of the South Dakota State football program, announced his retirement on Thursday, less than two weeks after delivering the Jackrabbits their first FCS national championship.

Stiegelmeier, 65, will retire as the winningest coach in program history with a 199–112 record (.640 winning percentage). He led South Dakota State to 12 postseason appearances, including 11 straight, and claimed four Missouri Valley Conference titles during his 26 years at the helm.

“Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said in a statement Thursday. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”

Stiegelmeier began his coaching career as a student assistant with South Dakota State in 1979. He left the program for the next eight years, serving as an assistant coach at both the college and high school level, before returning to the Jackrabbits in 1988. He eventually took over as the school’s head coach in ’97.

Jimmy Rogers, who served as South Dakota State’s defensive coordinator last season, will replace Stiegelmeier as the next head coach of the Jackrabbits. A former star player for the program who has spent the last 10 years on the coaching staff, Rogers led a defensive unit that ranked third in the FCS in scoring defense (15.8 points per game) last season.

Rogers will be tasked with carrying on Stiegelmeier’s tradition of winning after South Dakota State routed rival North Dakota State in the FCS national championship, 45–21.

“Simply put, South Dakota State University is a better place because of John and Laurie Stiegelmeier,” South Dakota State Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. “Their impact goes far beyond wins and losses or championships because of the family culture they have fostered throughout their time here, and by building a program based on character, hard work and excellence in all areas.”



Sell added: “Jimmy Rogers upholds those same values and I’m excited to see him move into this next phase of his coaching career. His vision and plan for the future will allow us to continue to compete for national championships.”